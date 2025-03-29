Fire crews from around Vernon recently received training on dealing with interface fires

Firefighters from across the North Okanagan got a lesson on how to deal with interface fires last week.

More than 70 firefighters took part in the training exercises in Predator Ridge with a variety of experts.

From March 25 to 28, Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) hosted the wildland fire training, which blended classroom instruction with realistic fire response scenarios, focused on enhancing firefighters’ skills to manage wildland fires, particularly in complex wildland-urban interface areas.

“This training is an important tool for ensuring the safety of our firefighters and the communities they serve,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “By bringing firefighters together to share knowledge and practice critical skills, we’re enhancing our ability to respond effectively to wildland interface fires.”

The Responding to the Interface course was developed in collaboration with the International Association of Fire Fighters and was funded through grants from the Government of Canada.

“We've done other training through BC Wildfire Service ... We just feel it's best to keep updating training and getting as many different sources as we can,” VFRS Training Officer Brad Crawford said. “It also offers a ton of different safety perspectives when dealing with such large incidences.”

Crawford said Predator Ridge was selected “because it is very susceptible to wildfire," but the training can be applied to any interface area.

Instructor Cody Grier said it is also important to have various fire departments work together.

“Vernon itself is surrounded by four or five other cities, municipalities and small areas so when there is a big incident, because we don't have a ton of resources just in Vernon, we rely on our neighbours,” Grier said, noting area fire departments all have mutual aid agreements.

“We want everybody to use the same tactics, speak the same language so that when we call them, they know what we are asking for and when we are on scene working with them, we are all doing the same kind of thing. Working together not only gives us familiarity with everybody, it also makes us a good partner if they ask for our help too.”

Lead Instructor Steve Gibbon was brought in from Austin, Texas by the International Association of Firefighters and the federal government to help with the exercises.

“Fire is fire,” said Gibbon, who has been a firefighter for more than 30 years and has dealt with interface fires on several occasions.

Gibbon is working with departments in the North Okanagan, Kamloops, Chilliwack and other areas of the province.

“This program was developed out of Cal Fire. Down in California they have a long history of interface fires...so they have been working really hard down there to develop interface fire techniques,” Gibbon said. “They have developed a really robust system. We took those core principals so we can deliver them across the United States and Canada.”