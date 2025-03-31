'There's no treatment for measles:' Vernon doctor sounds alarm over low measles immunization rates

Photo: The Canadian Press

An Okanagan doctor is sounding the alarm as the area reports some of the lowest measles vaccination rates in the country.

Michael Cooke is a Vernon paediatrician who says he’s extremely worried about the lack of immunization in children.

“[Parents] don't understand the risks, they think that when they go to the hospital with measles that we can do something, and we have nothing. There's no treatment for measles,” said Cooke. “It's hoping that the child gets through, we can give them supportive care, but there's nothing that makes measles better, and parents don’t seem to understand.”

Recently released data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows in 2023 just 64.7 per cent of children aged 7 were up to date on their measles vaccines in the Okanagan. According to Health Canada, at least 95 per cent of the population needs to be immunized to develop herd immunity.

Measles cases are rising across North America, with outbreaks reported in both Alberta and Quebec.

Cooke said measles is an extremely dangerous infection of the brain, and doctors don’t have a lot of experience with it.

“No doctor currently working has seen much measles because we were able to eradicate it,” said Cooke. “It didn't exist because of vaccination, and now we're letting the monster out of the closet again.”

He likened the choice to not vaccinate children against measles to parents pushing their kids, and others, off a sidewalk and into traffic. The irony, he said, is most parents are vaccinated themselves so they’re safely watching their children try to dodge the dangers from the sidewalk.

“Doctors don't make money in Canada or anywhere else from vaccines. There's no benefit to me telling people to have the vaccine, there's no one telling me that I need to do this. It's just because I understand how vaccines work, and I like kids being alive or not being brain injured.”

Cooke encourages parents to call Health Link to talk and schedule vaccinations.

He says children who haven’t followed the recommended vaccination schedule can still be caught up by BC Health. Children typically get two doses of vaccine as part of their routine immunization schedule; one at 12 months of age and the second at 4 to 6 years of age.

For vaccine-hesitant people, Cooke says there’s a plethora of research proving the Measles Mumps Rubella vaccination is safe and effective.

“Just go to the Canadian Paediatrics website, go to the health unit and just talk to the nurses. It's easy to get any good information on vaccinations…you have to make an effort to find bad information on vaccines,” said Cooke.

“There's this image in people's minds that the risks of vaccines and the risks of the illnesses are kind of close, like they're almost equal, and that's completely garbage, the risks are infinitesimally small.’