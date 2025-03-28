Water Quality Advisory rescinded by Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: Darren Handschuh Crews fixing water main break on Willow Drive, Thursday

The Regional District of North Okanagan has rescinded a Water Quality Advisory in South Vernon.

Vernon residents between 5513 and 5617, and 5524 and 5640 Willow Drive are no longer on advisory as bacteria testing results have come back clear and disinfection levels are within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system.

The advisory was first issued on March 27 following a water main break in the area.

Anyone with questions can contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.