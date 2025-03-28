Schubert Centre 'did not receive the loan', Vernon charity files response to lawsuit

Photo: Castanet file photo

Vernon’s Schubert Centre says the allegations in a lawsuit filed against it are completely untrue.

The centre was served a notice of claim in January, where the Vernon branch of the Knights of Columbus took the centre to court over alleged unpaid loan and interest dating back to 2025.

The group sought repayment of a $121,000 loan and claimed outstanding interest payments of 5 per cent per annum. Court documents claim the Schubert Centre was making payments until 2021

Vernon’s Schubert Centre has now filed its response and alleges while it entered the loan agreement in 2015 it never received the money.

“The [Schubert Centre] did not receive the Loan,” reads court documents. “The [Schubert Centre] did not receive notice in writing that the Knights of Columbus had transferred the Loan to the Plaintiff, and the assignment was made in absolute.”

The centre alleges everything in the original suit, aside from it's address and incorporation are false. It also says the loan agreement term was for two years.

Schubert Centre is asking the courts to dismiss the suit and for the Knights of Columbus to cover the centre’s legal fees.