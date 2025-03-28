RCMP, ERT called to Spallumcheen home following weapons complaint

Photo: Contributed

A Spallumcheen man has been arrested after a report of a weapons complaint ended with him refusing to leave a residence and the RCMP Emergency Response Team called in, Thursday night.

Mounties say at about 10:20 p.m. on March 27, they received a report of a disturbance at a home in the McLeod Subdivision in Spallumcheen.

"The initial information indicated a man allegedly armed with a weapon was threatening another person inside a home on the property, refusing to let them leave," said Const. Chris Terleski in a news release.

Mounties made contact with the victim and suspect, and eventually both left the house. The victim was able to get to safety, but the suspect ignored officer directions and went back inside the home refusing to come out.

Due to the heightened risk, RCMP’s Critical Incident Program and members of the RCMP's Southeast District Emergency Response Team were deployed to the scene.

At about 2 a.m., the suspect left the residence and surrendered to police.

A 48-year-old Spallumcheen man faces a number of potential criminal charges in relation to the incident. He is currently in custody and is expected to appear in court later today.