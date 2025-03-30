Two Vernon trials riders going to international event in September

It is one of the most unique motorcycle riding styles there is.

Riders ride their bikes up vertical cliffs, jump from one big rock to another and perform acts of balance typically reserved for the circus.

It is called trials riding and Vernon's Emily Roberts and Katie McGeachy are making a name for themselves in the motorized sport.

“I've been into motorcycles since I was a kid,” Roberts said. “I grew up on a dirt bike. I've always wanted to try trials riding and a couple of years ago I got on a trials bike for the first time. A year and a half ago I bought my first bike and absolutely fell in love with it.”

Roberts started riding with McGeachy where they challenge each other to improve their skills.

McGreachy said when she got her first dirt bike she “didn't really love it. Then I saw the trials bikes and heard that it helps cross over. So you learn on the trials bike and it helps you become a better dirt biker. I stood on one and instantly fell in love with the bike.”

McGreachy went on to put in many hours of practice and eventually started to compete.

Trials riding is a very niche motorcycle sport with the vast majority of participants being men, but the two ladies said they welcomed into the world of trials riding and receive support and encouragement from their male counterparts.

“Everyone has been super supportive,” McGreachy said. “I have never had a bad person.”

Added Roberts, “We don't see too many females in motorcycle riding because it is male dominated, but in trials riding specifically the people that we ride with, the guys we ride with just want to see other riders thrive. It's so encouraging, we jus want to see each other do well.”

They both credit Dave Rhodes, a local bike distributor in the Vernon area, with helping them get to the point they are at in the sport.

Roberts said the 87-year-old Rhodes owns Outlaw Trial Sports in Vernon and he is “an incredibly blunt Welsh bloke and he encouraged us so much to get into the sport.”

Rhodes helps the pair with bikes, tips and encouragement.

Both McGreachy and Roberts were selected to represent Team Canada at the 2025 Trials des Nations moto competition in Italy, Sept. 20-21.

Only three Canadian women will be competing at the prestigious event.

But getting to Italy is not cheap so the pair are organizing a variety of fundraising efforts on the coming months make their dream a reality.

They have also launched a GoFundMe to help pay for the trip of a lifetime.

“Unlike many countries where their federal government supports its top athletes in rrials, here in Canada, it is up to our motorcycling community and supporters to assist our top riders so they have the opportunity to represent Canada at this prestigious event,” said a post on the fundraising page.

If anyone wants to learn more about trials riding, they can contact Rhodes by clicking here.