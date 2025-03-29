Vernon family off on another global adventure to far-off lands

Photo: Facebook

Vernon's favourite travelling family is on the road again, exploring the world and providing their young children with an education that cannot be found in a text book.

Tyson and Shannon, and their six-year-old twins Bexley and Lidija, have been around the globe to a variety of exotic destinations.

Their latest adventure finds the family in Nepal.

“Pashupatinath Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the most sacred Hindu temples in Nepal. Two years ago, when our kids were 4, we skipped this visit — it felt like too much for them at the time. Now, at 6, we felt they were ready to learn about it,” said a post on their Facebook page, Restless Crusade.

“Here, bodies are cremated along the banks of the Bagmati River the same day they pass away—a deeply spiritual ritual in Hindu culture. It sparked important conversations about life, death, and traditions that are very different from our own. Travel isn’t just about places — it’s about understanding different ways of life.

“One of the reasons we bring our kids to Nepal is to immerse them in the culture, not just as visitors, but as learners.”

While in Nepal, they learned about prayer flags and their meaning - each colour representing an element, each flag carrying blessings on the wind.

“Watching our kids take it all in, asking questions, and learning that even the faded flags hold wisdom. Watching them take in the sights, the colours, the meaning behind these flags — it’s a reminder of why we choose to travel this way. It’s not just about the places we go, but how these experiences shape them.”

The family shares their adventures not only on Facebook, but on their website that shares stories of their travels as well as advice for anyone heading out on an adventure of their own.

Blog posts include International Travel, Canadian Backcountry, Okanagan Adventures, Everyday Life and Tips and Gear.

The website also links to their Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook, Youtube and Pinterest posts.