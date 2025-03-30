255082
Spallumcheen extends emergency preparedness open house

Residents will now have even longer to chat emergency preparedness and FireSmart with the Township of Spallumcheen.

The Township extended the hours of the open house it’s hosting on April 8 at the Municipal Hall, 4144 Spallumcheen Way – the event will now be from 3 to 7 p.m.

“This event is a great opportunity for community members to learn more about emergency topics impacting Spallumcheen,” said the township in a news release.

With the recent rise in large scale wildfires, the Township Council has been working over the past 3 years to ensure Emergency Preparedness and FireSmarting is not only something we do but something to which we are committed.”

The open house is hosted by the township’s mayor and council. It will give residents information about helping during a wildfire or other emergency event, and how to get FireSmart rebates.

Attendees will also be able to ask questions, provide feedback and connect with township elected officials and staff.

