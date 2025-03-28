Lumby murder charge moves to BC Supreme Court

Photo: Facebook Vitali Stefanski

The man accused of killing his ex-wife last April made a brief appearance in Kelowna court Friday morning, as the court works toward setting trial dates.

Vitali Stefanski, 48, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on May 31, 2024, a month and a half after the body of Tatjana Stefanski was found in a rural area near Lumby.

He has yet to apply for bail, and he's remained in custody since his arrest.

During a brief appearance in Kelowna court Friday morning, where Stefanski appeared by video from jail, the Crown officially announced it's proceeding by direct indictment, which means the case has now been moved to BC Supreme Court.

The direct indictment bypasses the usual preliminary inquiry, where the Crown tests their case in provincial court before proceeding to Supreme Court.

With the matter now moving forward, it will be back in BC Supreme Court next month to set future trial dates. The trial is currently set to be in front of a judge and jury.

It's not clear at this time when the trial will take place.