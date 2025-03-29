Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort has gone from barely a ski hill to world-class resort

It is now one of the premier ski resorts in the province, a far cry from its humble beginnings.

Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort attracts skiers from around the world. When the area was discovered by locals in the 1930s it could only be accessed by trails, and later, a small, unmaintained road which only allowed vehicles halfway up the hill.

In its early days, the hill was only frequented by the most adventurous.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has footage from the ski hills in 1965, when it was just starting to come into its own.

But the current location was not the first choice for a ski hill.

Although the snow at Silver Star was better, the Silver Star Ski Club decided to move to the Birnie Range in the 1940s, an east-facing hillside overlooking Kalamalka Lake on the west side of Highway 97, hoping to make skiing accessible to a wider audience.

On Feb. 9, 1939, the Vernon News reported “the Silver Star Ski Club, which will be host to the second annual Okanagan Valley Ski Championships, on Sunday, Feb. 19, has completed an addition to the main jump on Birnie Range that should make leaps of 110 to 120 feet possible. Jumping for men and junior boys will be one of the features of the meet.”

It was here that the club started their annual four-way championships, consisting of ski jumping, cross-country, downhill, and slalom events.

In 1948, the club moved its activities away from Birnie Range after a mild winter produced a lack of snow. They tried a couple different locations around Vernon, before deciding the lower elevation was not suitable for skiing and returned to Silver Star.

Today, SilverStar is a thriving destination ski hill and this weekend it kicks off the annual Seismic Spring Mountain Festival which runs through to April 6.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].