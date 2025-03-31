256799
253716
Vernon  

Vernon Military Camp saw three major BC Cadet activities during spring break

Cadets busy on Spring Break

Wayne Emde - | Story: 541187

There was no sitting back and relaxing for these young cadets during spring break.

The Vernon Military Camp saw three major BC Cadet activities where cadets performed and competed for provincial honours and for places on prestigious courses.

Last week, 50 army, navy and air cadets from across the province and their instructors presented a concert of military marches, classical music and shoe tunes at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

On the weekend, dozens of cadet marksmen took part in a provincial competition, vying for personal and team honours.

In the final week of Spring Break, 15 Army Cadets were tested on their physical fitness and leadership skills as they competed for five positions on the prestigious Cadet Basic Parachutist Course, held in Trenton, Ontario.

The rigorous program prepares army cadets for parachute jumps, demanding physical and mental strength, and offering a unique opportunity to develop skills and confidence. Graduates proudly wear a set of wings on their uniforms.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


255736


Real Estate
5127121
395 Franklyn Road #107
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$269,900
more details
255294


Send us your News Tips!


255329


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Stella
Stella Shuswap BC SPCA >




TheTango.net
All about the animals

All about the animals

Galleries | March 31, 2025

Geri Horner denies name change

Showbiz | March 31, 2025

Friend date isn't over!

Must Watch | March 31, 2025

Translation fails

Galleries | March 31, 2025

Cat gets left behind

Must Watch | March 31, 2025


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
256968