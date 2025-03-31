Vernon Military Camp saw three major BC Cadet activities during spring break

Photo: Wayne Emde

There was no sitting back and relaxing for these young cadets during spring break.

The Vernon Military Camp saw three major BC Cadet activities where cadets performed and competed for provincial honours and for places on prestigious courses.

Last week, 50 army, navy and air cadets from across the province and their instructors presented a concert of military marches, classical music and shoe tunes at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

On the weekend, dozens of cadet marksmen took part in a provincial competition, vying for personal and team honours.

In the final week of Spring Break, 15 Army Cadets were tested on their physical fitness and leadership skills as they competed for five positions on the prestigious Cadet Basic Parachutist Course, held in Trenton, Ontario.

The rigorous program prepares army cadets for parachute jumps, demanding physical and mental strength, and offering a unique opportunity to develop skills and confidence. Graduates proudly wear a set of wings on their uniforms.