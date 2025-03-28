Lumby resident Trent Dorais has not been seen since March 20

Photo: Facebook

Corey Dunn is asking for help locating his son.

Trent Dorais has not been heard from since leaving a friend's home on Mabel Lake Road March 20.

“Trent is 33 years old and has been a resident of Lumby for five years now. Trent suffers severely from depression at times and has been in a low as of late,” Dunn posted on Facebook.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP confirmed Mounties are investigating.

Dunn said police have “tried to ping his phone unsuccessfully as it has been dead for too long now. My best guess is that he is up a forestry road somewhere in the Lumby or Cherryville area.”

Dorais drives a mid-2000s Ford Escape with rust on the fenders, license plate PF348M.

“If you are out in the bush or anywhere and come across this vehicle, please contact the RCMP Lumby or PM me please,” Dunn said.