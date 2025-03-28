Works of art painted on helmets at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort

Ben Low-On

Works of art are on full display at SilverStar Mountain Resort – some of pieces have been painted on an interesting canvas.

Colourful helmets are on display at the Artists Lounge Gallery, a gift shop and gallery at 152 Silver Load Lane.

“We painted helmets because we wanted to paint something about ski and snowboard culture that people could use and relate to,” said artist Raffaella Vaz, explaining that each helmet was created by a different local artist.

“It was up to the artist to prime the surface, paint on the surface and seal the helmet."

The painted helmets are a part of the Lounge's Art On The Dome event. It's raising money for the SilverStar Adaptive Sports Society through a silent auction where people can a vote for their favourite helmet design.

Vaz said 50 per cent of the proceeds from the event will go towards the winning artist and the other half to the sports society.

“They're a pillar in this community, and do so much for enabling everyone to be able to get out on the mountain,” said Vaz.

Silent auction bids and voting ends on April 4th at 4 p.m. A party at the art centre featuring live music and announcing winners will be the same day from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m.