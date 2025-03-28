Former senior manager suing City of Vernon for wrongful termination

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon is being sued for wrongful dismissal.

Christopher Sheel has filed a notice of claim against the city after he was removed from overseeing the city's $135.9-million Active Living Centre project.

According to court documents, Sheel was hired in January 2023 as the senior manager for the project, but was let go by the city in 2025.

Alleged reporting structure changes

The notice of claim says, “On or about December 12, 2024, Mr. Sheel was informed by Peter Weeber, Vernon’s CAO, that Mr. Sheel’s reporting structure at the City had been drastically altered."

Sheel alleges he was told the Dec. 12 meeting would be one way, and Sheel was "to listen only and not speak."

It was made clear to Mr. Sheel that if he did not like the changes, he would be removed from the ALC project. It was further made clear that Mr. Sheel was not even welcome to provide feedback," reads the notice of claim.

Sheel claims Weeber said Doug Ross, who has been described to Castanet as the ALC project manager in the past, would be the one to explain further and that Sheel was to trust that all would be well.

“Mr. Weeber became visibly perturbed when Mr. Sheel indicated that trust would be difficult given the one-way conversation format, and lack of consultation,” the claim says. “Subsequently, on December 12, Mr. Sheel wrote a placating email to Mr. Weeber attempting to mitigate increasing concern about the threat to his job status.”

The document states on the morning of Dec. 13, 2025, via phone, Ross put off explaining the new reporting circumstances to Sheel until the following week.

Sheel alleges that later the same day, Ross wrote to all of the contract partners involved in the project that Sheel’s reporting structure had changed.

“Among other comments troubling to Mr. Sheel, the email stated outright that the change had yet to be discussed with Mr. Sheel, but had been discussed with others outside of City of Vernon staff. That email sent has never been discussed with, or provided to Mr. Sheel by the City of Vernon,” the claim says, adding Sheel was alerted by a third party about the email.

'Constructively dismissed'

The claims says in January of this year, Ross informed Sheel he was “not to interact or directly communicate with the Mr. Weeber. This restriction seriously impeded Mr. Sheel’s ability to effectively do his job. In the result, Mr. Sheel felt that he had no realistic option to remedy his employment situation. Accordingly, he was constructively dismissed.”

At the time, Sheel was earning approximately $144,144 a year. The remaining value of the agreement to Sheel is $356,879.30.

Sheel was 53 at the time of his firing.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

City of Vernon spokesperson Jessica Hewitt said in an email that "the City of Vernon does not comment on personnel matters or legal proceedings. We are aware of the ongoing case, and our focus remains on the successful completion of the Active Living Centre project."