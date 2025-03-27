Okanagan Spirits redoubles call to scrap BC Liquor Distribution Branch policies that penalize craft distillers

Photo: Okanagan Spirits (from left) Tyler Dyck, Melissa Duncan, Francois Joubert, Chris Burke of Okanagan Spirits accept gold for Canada at the 2025 World Spirits Awards in Germany.

An Okanagan craft spirits producer is putting more pressure on the B.C. government to do more to get their products on government liquor store shelves now that American labels are being removed.

Okanagan Spirits is demanding immediate action from Premier David Eby and Solicitor General Garry Begg to fast-track modernizations that would "finally see Government liquor stores supporting B.C. spirits."

“Every day since the trade war started, we are being asked why Okanagan Spirits products aren’t found in Government stores. Now more than ever, consumers want to support local.” said Okanagan Spirits CEO Tyler Dyck, “But it makes no sense for us to sell our internationally recognized whiskies in government stores at a loss because of outdated policy.”

Dyck is also the president of the Craft Distillers Guild of British Columbia.

He points out that his company achieved 11 Gold and 5 Silver medals at the 2025 World Spirits Awards in Germany plus the “World-Class Distillery in Worldwide Whisky” designation. Despite the international acclaim, none of Okanagan Spirits and many other B.C. craft distilleries’ whisky, gin, or fruit liqueurs grace the shelves of B.C.’s government liquor stores.

“It’s a shame that some of the world’s best spirits, produced right here in B.C., aren’t available where most British Columbians shop,” said Dyck.

He points to the sharp contrast to the level of government support for the B.C. wine industry. Under the VQA program, B.C. wine is exempt from additional steep markups by the province’s monopoly buyer, the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB). Distilleries also face an annual production cap of 50,000 litres.

“We’re not asking for handouts,” adds Dyck. “We just want the same fair shot that’s made B.C. wine a global success. Our distilleries could do so much more for this province if the system didn’t stack the deck against us.”

Earlier this month, Premier Eby ordered the BCLDB to take all U.S. alcohol off store shelves and stop buying all U.S. alcohol in reaction to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Canadian products.