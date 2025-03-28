Judge finds Vernon man guilty of assault using Gucci bag

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A Vernon man has been found guilty of assault with a weapon and uttering threats based on evidence from two of his relatives — despite his lawyers suggestion the witnesses were in cahoots.

In Vernon Provincial Court on Monday, Dale Christopher Lloyd Babiy was found guilty of assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats.

The charges stem from a Nov. 21, 2024, incident in which Babiy went to his mother’s house uninvited and passed out for most of the day. Court heard Babiy woke up at about 9 p.m. in a combative mood.

When he couldn't find his drugs, a physical altercation ensued in which Babiy struck his sister across the face with a Gucci shoulder bag, marking her face. He also threatened to shoot both women, saying he’d shoot his sister, his mother and the dogs in the head, and that he would have other people come shoot up their house.

Defense lawyer Claire Mastop argued the mother and sister were working in cahoots to get Babiy off the streets by putting him behind bars.

Mastop also suggested there was no unbiased evidence like video surveillance putting Babiy at the house or photographs of his sister's facial bruising.

Patterson said the consistencies in evidence from the mother and sister led him to find Babiy guilty on all charges.

“I find that the Gucci shoulder bag meets the criminal code definition of a weapon, the fact that the Gucci shoulder bag hit his sister's face when he swung it was objectively foreseeable. It was a deliberate act, not a careless one,” said Patterson in his judgement.

Babiy will be back in court on March 31 to schedule his sentencing.