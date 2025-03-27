Vernon pool in the recreation complex to close March 31 to April 2 for maintenance

Photo: File photo

The Vernon Aquatic Centre and the Fitness Gym will be temporarily closed for spring maintenance from March 31 to April 2.

The facility is scheduled to re-open Thursday, April 3 at 6:30 a.m.

This short-term closure allows staff to complete necessary upkeep and repairs to equipment that is not accessible while the facility is in use.

This closure is separate from the annual aquatic centre shutdown scheduled for Aug. 25 to Sept. 14, which will include more extensive projects such as system servicing.

During the spring maintenance period, recreation programs will take place as scheduled and the rec centre office will remain open to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on upcoming pool schedules and recreation centre activities, click here.