Vernon's Snap Fitness inviting seniors to check out facility at an open house Sunday

Vernon's Snap Fitness will be hosting an open house Sunday, geared towards getting seniors into exercise.

The gym, located in Landing Plaza 5301 25 Ave., will be holding the seniors open house from noon to 3 p.m.

On hand will be personal trainer Don MacLeod, who specializes in exercise programs for the 55-plus crowd.

MacLeod has been a personal trainer for decades and during the mornings Monday to Friday he leads classes geared at keeping seniors active and healthy.

“This is a smaller gym, it is really intimate,” said MacLeod adding he has seen many long-term friendships formed out of the exercise classes.

“Anybody can do it. It's basic strength training so anybody can start this and then branch off into whatever they want, but we are focussed mainly on senior's type of exercises.”

The seniors intermingle with younger members of the fitness facility, which provides some inspiration for all age groups.

Along with tours of the facility, the open house will include refreshments and snacks as well as a raffle for a free one-month membership.