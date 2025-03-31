Enderby woman holding event to shine a light on the disappearance of Indigenous women in Canada

Photo: File photo

It has long been a dark shadow cast upon the nation.

And Jody Leon will be shining a light in those dark corners of Canada at a special event in Enderby.

Thousands of Indigenous woman have gone missing across Canada over the years and on May 1, a rally is planned for the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby at 1 p.m.

Leon is organizing the event that will feature a wide range of guests including family members of missing women, human trafficking survivors, victims of violence and residential school survivors.

Leon is a strong advocate for MMIWG2S and the rally will have a special focus on two Indigenous women missing from the Enderby area.

Caitlin Potts, a 27-year-old First Nations woman was reported missing March 1, 2016, but was last seen in February that year.

Deanna Wertz, an Indigenous woman who lived in the Yankee Flats area, has not been heard from since July, 2016.

The 2021 Census data reveals Indigenous people in Canada comprise five per cent of the overall population.

However, according to the Assembly of First Nations, MMIW make up 10 per cent of all missing women.

“It's a terrible thing that has fallen upon Indigenous women,” Leon said.

Leon said representatives from Manitoba may be at the rally to talk about the remains of Indigenous women being found in a Winnipeg landfill.

Winnipeg police say the fourth victim of a Winnipeg serial killer has been identified as Ashlee Shingoose and that her remains are believed to be at a second area landfill.

“I have been working with them...I will be looking at bringing two of the representatives to tell that story,” said Leon. “People who were involved with the issues around Picton will be here.”

Support people from the MMIWG2S and the Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSS) will be in attendance.

Leon said a call has also gone out to the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, Battered Women's Support Society, the Okanagan Nation Alliance and local bands to attend the event.