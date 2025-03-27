Vernon RCMP investigating after pedestrian hit by blue truck in downtown core

Photo: Google Street View

Vernon RCMP are investigating a hit and run that injured a pedestrian.

Cpl. Tania Finn said on Wednesday March 26 at approximately 4:35 p.m., two people were crossing 30th Avenue at the intersection of 34th Street in downtown Vernon.

"A vehicle, described as a blue truck, was approaching northbound on 34th Street to make a right hand turn onto 30th Avenue,” Finn said in an email. “The vehicle initially stopped to permit the individuals to cross; however, the vehicle accelerated into the crosswalk allegedly striking one of pedestrians.”

The driver left the scene and Finn said “no licence plate or driver description was obtained.”

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance Service with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone who witnessed the incident who has not already spoken with police, are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan Detachment at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2025-4305.