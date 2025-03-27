Water main break in South Vernon being repaired, prompts water quality advisory

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE 11:38 a.m.

In conjunction with Interior Health, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) advises some customers supplied by Greater Vernon Water that they are on a precautionary Water Quality Advisory (WQA) until sampling results confirm the drinking water is safe.

The area affected includes 5513-5617 and 5524-5640 Willow Drive.

A post on the RDNO website said, a water main break in this area has resulted in a loss of water pressure and increased turbidity. The break is being repaired, and flushing will be completed. The RDNO is issuing the advisory to the affected area while sampling and testing of the water main occurs to ensure the continued safety of the water system.

When the water service resumes, properties in the area may experience reduced water pressure, discolouration of the water, and/or air. Residents are asked to run a cold water tap until the water has cleared. An outside tap is preferred.

The level of service and treatment provided by the RDNO has been maintained; however, some customers may wish to boil their water for at least one minute when preparing food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or brushing their teeth.

Anyone with questions, can contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.

ORIGINAL 9:36 a.m.

Residents along Willow Drive area of South Vernon are without water.

A portion of the road is closed while heavy equipment digs up the road Thursday morning to repair a water main break at 5605 Willow Drive.

A post on the Regional District of North Okanagan website said the water is shut off and crews are working on the situation.

Approximately 30 properties are affected, and approximately two fire hydrants are out of service.

There was no word when the main would be repaired and water turned back on.