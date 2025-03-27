Water main break in South Vernon being repaired

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Residents along Willow Drive area of South Vernon are without water.

A portion of the road is closed while heavy equipment digs up the road Thursday morning to repair a water main break at 5605 Willow Drive.

A post on the Regional District of North Okanagan website said the water is shut off and crews are working on the situation.

Approximately 30 properties are affected, and approximately two fire hydrants are out of service.

There was no word when the main would be repaired and water turned back on.