Anna Warwick Sears acclaimed as Liberal candidate in Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee

Photo: Contributed Anna Warwick Sears

The longtime executive director of the Okanagan Basin Water Board and a former BC NDP candidate has been acclaimed as the Liberal candidate for the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding in the upcoming federal collection.

Anna Warwick Sears has spent over 18 years with the Okanagan Basin Water Board and previously ran for the BC NDP in the Kelowna-Lake Country-Cold Stream riding during the provincial election last fall.

In a news release, the Liberal Party said she was raised in B.C. and received a PhD in population biology from the University of California — Davis.

Her work with the Water Board includes government relations, leading water science and planning partnerships, attracting funding and resources and acting as a spokesperson for public communications.

Warwick Sears is a member of the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control and serves on the Skagit Environmental Endowment Commission.

She is also a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council for the faculty of applied science at UBC and lives in Coldstream.

“In her free time [Warwick Sears] enjoys gardening, bike riding, paddling, skiing, and all the Okanagan has to offer,” the release says.