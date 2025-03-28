Armstrong hosting "The Big Cheese" event for the 12th straight year

Photo: Pixabey

A cheesy event is returning to the North Okanagan.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is hosting “The Big Cheese” for the 12th straight year.

In a press release, the chamber says the event shows some of the best in the food and beverage industry.

The Odd Fellows Hall will feature the Local Food & Buyer Expo April 11 with events including A Taste of Success, Buyers on Tap, followed by happy hour and networking. The event runs from 2 to 5 p.m.

On April. 12, the Big Cheese Local Food Festival is on from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Hassen Arena. People can meet the different cheese makers and participate in a Cheese 101 Workshop with Canadian Cheese Ambassador David Beaudoin.

The weekend will wrap up with a Big Cheese Ambassador’s Dinner from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hall. Ticket information can be found here.

People interested in the events are encouraged to RSVP by April. 7.

The Big Cheese is presented by Valley First and supported by BC Dairy, Canadian Dairy Farmers, Village Dairy, BC Food & Beverage and Land2Table.