RDNO issues precautionary water quality advisory for Baker Road and parts of Silver Star Road

Photo: RDNO

A precautionary water quality advisory has been issued for customers supplied by Greater Vernon Water on Barker Road and parts of Silver Star Road.

In conjunction with Interior Health, the Regional District of North Okanagan issued the precautionary advisory on Wednesday afternoon.

The precautionary Water Quality Advisory (WQA) will remain in place until sampling results confirm the drinking water is safe.

“A water main break in this area has resulted in a loss of water pressure and increased turbidity,” said a press release from the RDNO. “The break has been repaired, and flushing will be completed. The RDNO is issuing a WQA to the affected area while sampling and testing of the water main occurs to ensure the continued safety of the water system.”

When the water service resumes, properties in the area may experience reduced water pressure, discolouration of the water, and/or air. Customers should run a cold water tap until the water has cleared. An outside tap is preferred.

The level of service and treatment provided by the RDNO has been maintained; however, some customers may wish to boil their water for at least one minute when preparing food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or brushing their teeth.