Coldstream council gets update on several projects

At their regular meeting on March 24, Coldstream council received updates on several projects in the North Okanagan community.

Kal Beach Pier

The cold snap slowed progress on the construction of the new pier, but the installation of the pier is now complete.

Satff say all that remains is some site restoration and putting up the Rotary sign, which will be done by the Rotary Clubs.

Aberdeen Sewer

The district opened bids for the sewer project, and the original closing date of March 13 was extended to March 27 to allow for the effects of the tariffs to be understood on bids.

Administration will bring forward the results of the tender to the regular meeting on April 14, 2025.

The district says the two-week delay will have a negligible effect on the overall timeline for the project. Construction is anticipated to start in early May and extend into the fall of 2026.

The project involves installing sanitary sewer infrastructure from Selkirk Drive to Wiseby Drive, including service connections from the mains to property lines, and widening Aberdeen Road to create safer paved shoulders for pedestrians.

Log House Demolition

Crews are currently removing hazardous materials from the exterior of the building at 8505 Kalavista Drive. Demolition of the structure will be completed once the necessary archaeology permits are obtained from the Province.

District staff will be asking council for input on the future plans for the park.

Pavement Management Program – Uplands Drive

This project will see isolated base repairs, drainage improvements, and a new asphalt surface on Uplands Drive between Rockland Drive and Uplands Crescent.

Urban Systems is preparing the tender documents for the project and tendering is expected in March 2025.