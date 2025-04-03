Facility rental fees going up in Coldstream starting in 2027

Photo: File photo

It is going to cost a little more to rent facilities in Coldstream.

At their regular meeting March 24, Coldstream council amended its rental bylaw to include a three per cent increase.

According to the amendment, the fees and charges will increase on Jan. 1, annually, by 3 per cent, beginning in 2027.

Fees and charges getting an increase will be full day (11+ hours), half day (6-11 hours), and short (2-5 hours) rentals.

The read the amended bylaw and changes it will incur, click here.