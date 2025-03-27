Splatsin te Secwepemcúl’ecw flag raised at Enderby RCMP detachment

Photo: Ken Barnes Left: Kukpi7 Michael Christian and RCMP Indigenous Liaison Officer Mike Wasylenki raise the Secwepemcúl’ecw flag. Right: The flag proudly flies high over the Enderby RCMP detachment.

The Splatsin te Secwepemcúl’ecw flag was raised at the Enderby RCMP detachment on earlier this month as a symbol of reconciliation.

“Raising the Splatsin te Secwepemcúl’ecw flag at the Enderby RCMP detachment marks a historic moment in reconciliation. It not only honours the presence of the Splatsin people in this region but also symbolizes a shared commitment to working together with mutual respect and understanding,” said Splatsin Kukpi7 Chief Michael Christian in a press release.

The March 11 flag raising brought together Splatsin Band Members, community leaders, and RCMP representatives to mark the occasion.

The flag stands as a symbol of the RCMP’s commitment to the recognition and reconciliation of the Splatsin people.

“Raising this flag is an act of recognition and respect for the Splatsin First Nations, acknowledging their rooted history and enduring contributions,” said Area F RDNO director, Allysa Hopkins.

The installation of the new flagpole was completed by Splatsin Construction Services in January, and the project took four days to ensure the concrete base was properly set.