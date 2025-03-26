Armstrong/Spallumcheen dump nearly full: Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: RDNO Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility

The Armstrong/Spallumcheen landfill is nearing capacity, prompting the Regional District of North Okanagan to put out an advisory on disposal limitation.

According to an RDNO press release, space to accommodate waste is becoming limited at the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility, and steps must be taken to maintain access.

The RDNO is asking customers with large or multiple loads to use the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility instead. The diversion request will be in place over the coming months as construction of an upgraded residential landfill takes place.

“By redirecting large loads to the GVDDF, capacity can be saved to allow the ASDDF to continue serving the largest number of customers possible as landfill capacity is reached and through the construction period of the new residential transfer station,” stated Dale Danallanko, manager of environmental services.

“The RDNO is committed to maintaining service to as many customers as possible and appreciates our customer's understanding and cooperation.”

Staff at the Armstrong/Spallumcheen landfill may redirect customers, at their discretion, who continue to use the ASDDF to dispose of large quantities of materials and bulky items including: