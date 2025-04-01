Vernon cycling group for everyone starting in June

Photo: JP Squire

Dana Hudson wants to take people for a ride.

The Vernon woman is organizing bike rides every Thursday starting at Sun Country Cycle in Coldstream.

Hudson said the rides are “all inclusive” and any skill level, age, weight, ability or whatever are all welcome.

The EveryBody Bikes Social Rides are free and the first group ride will be June 5 at 6 p.m.

Hudson said the ride will also be a “GoByBike celebration station, as it happens during 2025 Spring GoByBike Week.

“We will have some support there to make sure that the participants know how to check their bikes for safety - helmets, brakes, tire pressure – and then there will be ride leaders available to take groups on a ride together.

The first ride will start at from Sun Country Cycle before venturing onto the multi-use trail for a lap around Polson Park, and then back to the shop.

“Once back at the shop, we will be encouraging participants to enjoy community building, making friends and just hanging out,” said Hudson.

Other rides will include the scenic Okanagan Rail Trail.

“We've got lots of bike riders on town and not everybody feels like they have a place to belong in some of the bike clubs that exist in town,” said Hudson. “Maybe their body shape or size doesn't feel like they would fit in, or maybe they have divers abilities, maybe they are gender diverse so they don't feel like they fit in with a lady's ride or a men's ride – I just wanted to create a space where everybody belongs.”

