Vernonite raising money for charity supporting veterans and first responders

Ben Low-On

Vernonite Bob Harding is raising funds for veterans before flying to the Netherlands for a five-day cycling journey called Battlefield Bike Ride.

“I've done it every year, and I realized the importance of what this program offers to veterans and first responders,” said Harding.

The bike tour takes participants through different parts of Europe that were affected by war. Each participant must raise a minimum of $5,000 with proceeds going towards Wounded Warriors Canada, a charity that helps military veterans, first responders, and their families.

“It's an often overlooked area, mental illness is a real problem with these people and they're not getting enough support,” Harding told Castanet.

Wounded Warriors Canada specializes in providing culturally informed services that utilize a combination of education, counselling, and training approaches to support resiliency and recovery from post-trauma injuries.

Harding had two uncles who fought in the Second World War. One did survive, but Harding told Castanet that the traumas from the war prevented him from getting back to everyday life.

“It wasn't recognized back then so he had no support or treatments whatsoever. That's just an indication that it's a real problem,” said Harding.

Harding's first Battlefield Bike Ride was in 2019 where he got to visit the grave of his other uncle who died while fighting in Normandy. He was able to give a presentation and lay a wreath on the grave that was donated by Vernon Legion Branch 25.

“I just decided right there that I had to do it and so I've done it every year,” said Harding.

During the 2025 ride through the Netherlands, Harding is looking forward to meeting all the veterans and cycling on the European roads.

“Just meeting them and talking to them is very inspiring since I'm not a veteran myself. It's very sobering,” said Harding.

The bike ride starts on Sept. 7 and ends Sept. 13, donations can be made here.