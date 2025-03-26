258533
255975
Vernon  

City of Vernon allocates up to $30k for new cricket playing surface

$30k for new cricket surface

- | Story: 540804

Vernon city council agreed to construct a new cricket playing surface at the Department of National Defense park area.

Council passed a motion at Monday’s meeting to spend up to $30,000 on the project which will see a concrete slab laid down and artificial turf glued on top.

Cricket players will primarily be playing on Sundays and, according to the city, will need to fall in line with other established user groups.

The $30,000 budget will come from the parks reserve.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (3)


More Vernon News