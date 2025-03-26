City of Vernon allocates up to $30k for new cricket playing surface

Photo: North Okanagan Cricket Club

Vernon city council agreed to construct a new cricket playing surface at the Department of National Defense park area.

Council passed a motion at Monday’s meeting to spend up to $30,000 on the project which will see a concrete slab laid down and artificial turf glued on top.

Cricket players will primarily be playing on Sundays and, according to the city, will need to fall in line with other established user groups.

The $30,000 budget will come from the parks reserve.