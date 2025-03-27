Vernon Chamber to host all-candidates forum ahead of federal election

Photo: Elections Canada New Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding which took effect when the election was called

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an all-candidates forum so residents can hear from MP hopefuls ahead of the federal election.

All candidates for the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding have been invited to the forum on April 17 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, 3800 - 33rd St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Doors to the forum will open at 5:30 p.m. for a meet and greet with candidates. Admission is free and a livestream will be available for people to tune in virtually.

“This is an important opportunity for our community to hear directly from the individuals seeking to represent them in Ottawa,” said Dan Proulx, general manager of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society to present this forum. It’s vital that voters have access to information about the candidates and their party platforms so they can make informed decisions and fully engage in the democratic process ahead of the election on April 28.”

The federal election takes place April 28 and advanced polls will be open from April 18 to 21.

The forum will include opening remarks from each candidate, moderated questions, and if time permits, audience submissions.

In alphabetical party order, candidates are as follows:

Conservative: Scott Anderson

Greens: Blair Visscher

Liberal: Anna Warwick Sears

NDP: Leah Main

People's Party of Canada: Arsh Dhillon