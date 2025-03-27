Vernon woman becomes a local internet star in Google Street View pic posted to Facebook

Photo: Facebook

Dana Hudson did not set out to be an internet sensation, but here she is.

The Vernon woman has gone viral locally after posing for the Google Street View car as it drove past the Peanut Pool on East Hill last year.

Hudson lives near the Peanut Pool and was “going for a quick cool off” with her nephew when she saw the Google street view car coming down the street towards her.

“As soon as I saw it I was like 'That's the Google street car.' I have seen so many fun pictures of people doing funny things and thought this is my chance. I had like one second to think of something...I just had my towel wrapped around me so I thought I would just give a little 'Ta-daaaa,' and that's what I did as the car passed me,” said Hudson.

Hudson said she then “kind of forgot about it. I always meant to check on Google Maps to see if it made it on, but I completely forgot all about it.”

But when the picture of her was posted to the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page, a friend asked if it was her.

“I started laughing so hard and said I had forgotten that it even happened,” she said.

The picture got social media buzzing with dozens of comments, elevating Hudson to a Vernon viral sensation.

“I am getting such a chuckle out of it,” she said. “It's so much fun. It's a bright spot in my day. I am so grateful for it. Everybody is being so kind and encouraging.”

Hudson knows that social media trolls will often jump in and be mean and make disparaging remarks to a person, but so far, all the comments she has received have been kind, encouraging “and finding the fun in it.”

Comments like “Epic,” “Living her best life,” “Omg I freaking love this!!!” “I don’t know who this person is, but I want to! Looks like she is so much fun!” flooded the Facebook post.

One of the comments on her personal Facebook page was from a friend of hers in Australia saying it caught the attention of her elementary aged son.

“He asked to see it over and over again,” Hudson said with a chuckle. “He wants to know what the car looks like so he can do something fun when he sees the car.”