Ballot taking shape for Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding

Photo: Contributed From left to right: Scott Anderson (Conservative), Blair Visscher (Green), Anna Warwick Sears (Liberal), Leah Main (NDP), and Arsh Dhillon (PPC)

In just over a month, Canadians will take to the polls to vote on the next federal government.

Here in the new Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding, all major parties have named candidates who will be on the ballot on April 28.

Former two-time Vernon city councillor and owner of local company DumpRunz, Scott Anderson is running for the Conservative Party of Canada.

The Green Party has put forward Blair Visscher, a former high school social studies teacher now pursuing her master’s degree in sustainability at the University of British Columbia Okanagan.

Longtime executive director of the Okanagan Basin Water Board, Anna Warwick Sears, will be running for the Liberal Party.

Representing the New Democrats is Leah Main, a current Silverton councillor and former director of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

On the ballot for the People’s Party of Canada is Arsh Dhillion, whose LinkedIn says he’s an advocate for decentralized AI ecosystems and the principal owner of a subcontracting business.

Federal riding boundaries officially changed when the election was called, and the North Okanagan and Shuswap have been separated, and the current MP Mel Arnold will be running in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding.

As the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding is brand new for this election there are no incumbent candidates, but the area has historically voted in Tory candidates.