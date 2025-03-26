Vernon RCMP still actively investigating suspicious Polson Park death

Photo: Chelsey Mutter file photo Mounties at crime scene on July 29, 2024.

The Vernon RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is still actively investigating the death of Christina (Tina) Louis Mackenzie.

Mackenzie's body was found in a large grey plastic cart with wheels in the parking lot near the tennis courts in Polson Park last July.

At the time Mounties said the circumstances surrounding her death were considered suspicious.

Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP told Castanet that Mounties Serious Crimes Unit still has conduct of the investigation.

"As this investigation is still active, we do not have any further information to release at this time," said Finn in an email.