Organizers hopeful annual free-fishing day will take place in Vernon's Polson Park pond

Organizers are planning for the return of kids-focused fishing to the pond in Vernon's Polson Park after thinking it wouldn't happen this year.

The City of Vernon is naturalizing the creek that runs through the park and the Kalamalka Fly Fishing Club, which hosts the free event, were concerned 2024 would be the last year for the event that has been held annually for 25 years.

However, KFFC member Perry Wainwright said they are planning to cast a line the first weekend of May.

“The pond is still there and we are hoping we have access to the pond,” Wainwright said. “That's the big thing right now.”

Wainwright said the KFFC is holding a meeting the first Monday in April where hopefully it will be known if the city will allow access to the man-made pond.

“For now we have scheduled it for the first weekend in May,” Wainwright said.

The event will follow the same format as previous years with some 800 trout placed in the pond by the Fresh Water Fisheries Society of BC.

Up to 400 youths take part in the event and they are allowed two fish each. For many of the kids it is the first fish they have ever caught.

“It's a good chance for [parents] to come down with their kids and experience fishing,” said Wainwright, adding the event is free and open to all children.

Members of the club will be on hand to offer fishing advice and share their expertise.

There will be fishing rods available for those without one.

City of Vernon spokesperson Jessica Hewitt said in an email the club will need to apply for a park use permit to ensure availability and co-ordinate activities, which the club plans on doing.

“The majority of construction for the next phase of the Vernon Creek Naturalization Project in Polson Park is anticipated to begin later this spring, with fencing and road closures expected from June to November. However, access to the pond will not be impacted in April or the first weekend of May, so the Kalamalka Fly Fishers Club should be able to hold their event as planned,” Hewitt said.

Polson Park opens for the season on April 1, and sports fields open on April 14. Groups can reserve amenities in advance, such as picnic shelters and ball diamonds.

For more information or to apply for a permit, click here or contact the facility booking clerk at 250-550-3678.