Vernon firefighters take on Mounties in charity hockey game

Photo: Facebook David Robinson, former captain of the Vernon Vipers, will be paying at Saturday's charity game.

A hockey face off between Vernon Mounties and firefighters now includes a tour of emergency services vehicles before the game.

Been Suranko with Vernon Firefighters Local 1517 says people attending Saturday's pre-game barbecue starting at 1:30 p.m. will be able to tour a police cruiser and a fire truck.

The barbecue will also have a mascot and police dog, along with hot dogs and burgers – all in an effort to raise money for the Firefighters Charitable Society and Cops for Kids.

The barbecue is by donation, with no minimum amount.

Suranko says the event will have a frisbee toss in the middle of the game, a 50/50 draw during the game, and now includs prizes to be given out which have been donated from businesses around town.

The charity match is March 29 at 3 p.m. at Kal Tire Place, and is by donation with a $5 minimum.

According to the Local 1517 Facebook page, Vernon Fire might have an advantage – firefighter and former Vernon Vipers captain David Robinson will be taking to the ice.

Robinson captained the Vernon Vipers to their back-to-back National Jr. A title in 2010. He went on to play with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds before returning to the Vipers as an assistant coach.

Another boon, Vernon firefighter Chris Ovington was a Florida Panther draft pick in the 1998 NHL Draft.