Vernon Christian School presenting Lion King Junior at performing arts centre

Photo: Danica Davison

It is a production five years in the making.

And this Wednesday and Thursday, the Vernon Christian School will finally present The Lion King Junior at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

VCS employee and assistant director Danica Davison said the play was first planned for 2020 – then COVID shut everything down.

But now, some 92 students from Grade 1 to Grade 10 are taking part in the production of the Disney classic which follows the adventures of the young lion Simba, the heir of his father, Mufasa. Simba's wicked uncle, Scar, plots to usurp Mufasa's throne by luring father and son into a stampede of wildebeests. But Simba escapes, and only Mufasa is killed. Simba returns to take back his homeland from Scar with the help of his friends Timon and Pumbaa.

“We have been working with a professional choreographer,” said Davison, adding the students are so dedicated to making the play happen the rehearsed six days a week throughout Spring Break.

“These kids spent their Spring Break getting ready for the show.”

Numerous volunteers are also working hard behind the scenes on costumes, hair and make up.

Tickets are available through Ticket Seller.

Davison said they tried to keep the price as affordable as possible to make it easier for people can catch the show.

People will also be able to donate to the Make A Way Foundation which is raising money for the school's planned expansion.