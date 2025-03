Photo: RDNO

Swan Lake Nature Reserve will be open today as scheduled maintenance has been postponed due to the weather.

The Regional District of North Okanagan had originally planned to do maintenance to the reserves access road, but it's being rescheduled.

"Due to high precipitation and more expected in the forecast, this project has been postponed until the site dries up a bit," said the district in a post on Facebook.

The public will be notified when a new start date has been scheduled.