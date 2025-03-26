City of Vernon looking for volunteers to fill various council committees

Photo: Castanet File Photo

The City of Vernon is looking for volunteers to fill various council committees.

A committee’s role is to inform council on issues related to specific mandates. Some committees looking for volunteers are the Affordable Housing Advisory, Tourism Commission and Advisory Planning committees.

Term lengths are variable, but interested people must live within the City of Vernon unless otherwise specified by terms or the applicable bylaws for the Tourism Commission.

In a press release, the city said this is a great way to get involved.

More information about the committees and available positions can be found here.