Financial responsibility for Vernon's unhoused population is 'unclear'

Photo: Castanet file photo

As Vernon vacancy rates fell, homelessness went up, according to data from the Social Planning Council of North Okanagan, which says it's also unclear who exactly is responsible for financially helping the unhoused.

SPCNO executive director Annette Sharkey was before Vernon city council on Monday giving an update about the group's work in the community.

During her presentation, Sharkey addressed the unhoused population in the city.

“Right now, it is unclear who is responsible to fund the health and safety of people sleeping outside or the impacts on neighbourhoods,” Sharkey said. “At the moment, this has fallen to the municipality and the local community, who are not resourced to provide what is needed to adequately address the gaps in service.”

Sharkey explained homelessness in Vernon was low when the SPCNO began in 2007. From 2012 to 2014, there were very few people sleeping outside and a very low impact to the downtown core and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Once the vacancy rate fell below 2 per cent and stayed there, the city began to feel the pressure of increased homelessness and saw more people sleeping outside.

Despite the uncertainty in support, Sharkey said local communities can still come up with innovative ways to help homeless people.

She pointed to the Camp Okanagan Outreach Liaison Team (COOL team), which provides extreme weather support to people experiencing homelessness. Sharkey also pointed to the number of supportive housing projects the city has supported and brought in.

“When we do have enough resources to bring people inside, so whether that's shelter or housing, we do feel a difference in our community,” Sharkey said.

The most recent point-in-time homelessness count in 2023 saw 279 total people experiencing homelessness — the highest it’s ever been in Vernon. According to the count, 198 people were sleeping in shelters or temporary housing and 81 were sleeping outside.

The next count is scheduled to take place April 10, 2025.