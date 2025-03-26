Cherryville woman competing in global culinary competition for chance to cook in New York City

Ben Low-On

Cherryville woman Danielle Gordon is one of the competitors in the American-based Favorite Chef competition hosted by Carla Hall.

“I didn't believe it. At first, I thought it was a scam, I had to really do my groundwork to see that it was actually legit,” said Gordon.

Favorite Chef is a competition that has run since 2023, highlighting different culinary creators from around the world. The winner gets $25,000, a chance to cook with former Top Chef Judge Carla Hall in New York, and an appearance in the Taste of Home magazine.

“If I have a chance to do that and be featured in a Taste of Home. It will give me the inspiration to go all the way,” said Gordon.

Gordon realized she had a talent in cooking during the pandemic. She put out an ad on Facebook Marketplace regarding her home-cooked pies and soon had over 250 requests.

“They were going out as fast as I was making them,” Gordon told Castanet.

Gordon grew up in Manitoba and is Red River Métis. She said that much of her cooking inspiration comes from her heritage and how she grew up.

“Food was a big part of my upbringing with favourite Métis dishes. At Christmas time, there is always a pie,” said Gordon.

In a few months, she will be learning from the best. Gordon is enrolled in the baking and pastry arts program at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts in Vancouver. She hopes to use the knowledge she learns and become a private chef.

“If I can reach heights of success, anybody can,” said Gordon.

Voting for the competition starts on March 31 and ends April 10.