Derelict boat in Vernon's Paddlewheel Park could be resolving itself

Photo: Chelsey Mutter What appears to be the abandoned boat at Paddlewheel Park in Vernon on March 12.

The issue of a so-called derelict boat on the beach of Paddlewheel Park might be resolving itself, according to Vernon councillor Brian Quiring.

In the March 10 meeting, Quiring asked city staff if there was anything they could do to deal with what he called a derelict boat which appeared to be abandoned.

Quiring raised concerns over spilling oil and interference with the fast-approaching boating season. Staff had said it would bring an update to council on possible paths to resolve the issue.

While the update has yet to come before council, Quiring said at Monday’s meeting the issue might be fixing itself.

“I have received a few calls on that, actually, and people do know whose boat it is, and I guess they're starting to converse with the owner of the boat so it might be resolving itself,” said Quiring in the meeting.

The boat is on Paddlewheel Park beach adjacent to the boat ramp and dock.