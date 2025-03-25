Swanson Mountain Fitness hosting national kettlebell meet in Armstrong

Ben Low-On

Armstrong’s Swanson Mountain Fitness is set to host the Western Canada Kettlebell Sports Nationals, which will be held for the first time on the Armstrong IPE grounds.

“We're really excited this year to have the venue to make it more accessible for spectators as well,” said Swanson Mountain Fitness co-owner, Lorraine Painchaud.

The competition is one of two competitions under the Canadian Kettlebell Alliance. The alliance fields the Canadian teams that compete at various world championships.

“It's really inspiring to watch,” said Painchaud.

This is the gym's sixth time hosting the competition and second as a national qualifier.

Painchaud told Castanet that the national championship could help boost the Armstrong economy.

“It gets people shopping at our stores and staying at our bed and breakfasts and our AirBnBs and all of that stuff. We just get to share our awesome community, said Painchaud.

Competitors either compete in the Snatch, Jerk, or Long-Cycle. The pro men compete with a 32-kilogram bell and pro women compete with a 24 kilogram bell. Both Painchaud and another gym owner, Todd Schweb competed in the last world championships in Corfu, Greece.

Painchaud said competing in the championships is an amazing experience.

“There's no real words to put on that experience, being able to compete on a level with 300-plus other athletes from all over the world is nothing short of incredible,” said Painchaud.

The competition is all day April 4th at the Horticultural Building at the Armstrong IPE Grounds. The event is free for spectators.