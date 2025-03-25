Vernon council agrees to stop spending funds from one account

Photo: File photo Kin Race Track Park photographed in 2021 when the land housed a temporary sani-dump.

Vernon city council agreed to temporarily stop withdrawing funds from one account until it has more information on the passive park plan the money is earmarked for.

Coun. Brian Guy spoke to the motion in Monday’s council meeting, seeking a pause on withdrawing funds from the Kin Race Track reserve.

The funds had initially been put aside to build an athletic park at the site of the old Kin Race Track, but that’s since been reimagined to a passive park due to costs. Council has approved spending up to $100,000 for a plan for the new park.

The desire to halt withdrawals comes after council agreed to spend up to $825,000 from the account on a new video score clock for Kal Tire Place.

At Monday’s meeting, Guy said he wanted to stop withdrawing from the account.

“The motion simply asks us to respect our own process and let staff do what we've directed them to do, show us a plan and cost estimate for a community park, and meanwhile, not dip into this reserve fund for other things until we've seen the plan for the park,” said Guy.

Coun. Kari Gares raised concerns over possible cost escalations and the motion’s potential to handcuff council’s ability to use the funds for the Active Living Centre, if needed.

Guy explained that the motion is not intended to prevent funds be used on the ALC.

“It's always been part of the Active Living Center and was always presented to us as about 10 per cent of the Kin Racetrack Park site, so it's part of the site anyway,” said Guy.

“That's what my intent is, is to allow it to be used if necessary, for the Active Living Center, but not other off site projects.”

Gares noted that the fund is strictly for the athletic park, which is separate from the ALC. She said if council were to want to use the funds for the ALC before the park plan comes back to council then Guys’ motion would need to be introduced.

Council passed the motion unanimously.