Vernon grass fire was started by children playing with matches

Photo: Eric Stoelting

A group of children playing with matches started the grass fire in Vernon on Friday afternoon.

Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP says officers assisted with the fire in the Chukar Road area at about 4:30 p.m. on March 21.

“The investigation determine no criminality was involved as the fire started by a group of children (ages 10-11) playing with matches,” said Finn in an email.

“The grass fire was quickly doused by fire personnel and no structures were threatened.”

Finn says the children and a guardian were educated on fire safety to prevent future issues.