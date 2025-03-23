Vernon Water Polo Club have successful first season

Photo: Vernon Water Polo Club

The Vernon Water Polo Club is making waves after successfully completing its inaugural season. The club launched in January of this year, which is open to athletes of all ages.

“We’ve seen adults return to the pool after years away from the sport and a handful of adults new to the sport. There has been much development in our players, from learning the fundamentals to building confidence in the water. The energy and excitement around the sport here in Vernon is growing,” said Club President Sarah Lauman in a press release.

Water Polo Canada will be visiting Vernon on April 5 and 6 to help officially launch the club’s youth water polo program. The RISE program will include skill development workshops, and opportunities for local athletes to learn from Olympians.

“We’re thrilled to have Water Polo Canada supporting our program. Their involvement will help solidify our foundation and inspire more young athletes to give water polo a try.” said Club Board Member and Volunteer Coach Jocelyn Bell.

The spring season is set to start on April. 27, 2025.

More information can be found by contacting [email protected].