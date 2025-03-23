Conservative Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee nominee says Liberals "had to call" upcoming election

Photo: Scott Anderson

The newly appointed Member of Parliament nominee for the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding, Scott Anderson said the Liberals “had to call” the upcoming election.

“They are having a bit of a bump from Carney, and nobody's figured out that he's a carbon copy of Trudeau yet,” said Anderson.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney triggered the election Sunday by asking Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to dissolve parliament. Party Leaders Mark Carney, Pierre Poilievre, and Jagmeet Singh have all launched their campaigns.

Anderson told Castanet that he’s hoping the Conservatives can gain a majority government.

“I think the Conservative government has a plan and we need to get the economy back on track,” said Anderson.

The former city councillor won the nomination in a member vote on March 16. He beat out Vernon City Councillor Teresa Durning and business woman Rachel Enns.

Canadians will go to the poles on April 28.

- with files from the Canadian Press