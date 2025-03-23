North Okanagan Youth and Family Services gets donation from Emily Dahl foundation

Photo: Emily Dahl Foundation

The Emily Dahl Foundation has donated $1,000 to the North Okanagan Family and Youth Services Society.

The foundation was created after the tragic loss of Emily Dahl, the goal of the foundation is to help others in the community.

“Emily would often help those that were suffering in tough situations. This donation will help NOYFSS to continue to do the same for the children, youth and families they work with in the North Okanagan community,” said the foundation in a press release.